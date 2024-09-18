ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.12

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 24705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

