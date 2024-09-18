ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.33

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.33 and last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 570831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

