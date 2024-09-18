ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.60

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 22525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

