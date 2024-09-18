ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $38.15. 3,555,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,534,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

