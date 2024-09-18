Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,763,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 863,996 shares.The stock last traded at $16.44 and had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Prudential by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.