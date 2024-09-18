Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Public Policy Stock Down 0.8 %

LON PPHC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.72). 6,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,927. Public Policy has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £155.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1,300.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

