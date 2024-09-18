Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
Public Policy Stock Down 0.8 %
LON PPHC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.72). 6,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,927. Public Policy has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £155.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1,300.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.
Public Policy Company Profile
