Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

