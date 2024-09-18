PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.15% of PVH worth $245,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $15,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

PVH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVH opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

