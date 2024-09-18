Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

