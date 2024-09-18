Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1,148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $195,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

