Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1,230.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herc by 31.1% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Herc by 300.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 15,137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.