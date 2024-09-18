Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

