Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 53,828 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

