Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 57,884 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

