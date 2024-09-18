Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 7,319 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.25. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

