Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 10.5% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 5,232,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,979,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

