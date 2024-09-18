Quest Partners LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 4,889.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 796,934 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $19,606,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after buying an additional 699,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,560 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

