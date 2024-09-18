Quest Partners LLC Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87,042 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

