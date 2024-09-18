Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.1 %

QRTEA opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 298,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

