Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Get Our Latest Report on RDN

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.