Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.34. 63,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 309,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 365,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
