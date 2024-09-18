Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.34. 63,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 309,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Radware

Radware Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 365,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.