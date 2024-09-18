Ragy Thomas Sells 12,902 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $12,113.85.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock remained flat at $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 962,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

