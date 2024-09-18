Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.31

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

