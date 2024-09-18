Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 14,017 Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

MESO opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

MESO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

