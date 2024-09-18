Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,191 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.37. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.