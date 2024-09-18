Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

