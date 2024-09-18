Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

