Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

