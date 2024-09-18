Rathbones Group PLC Has $307,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.13.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

