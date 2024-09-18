Rathbones Group PLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.73% of Apyx Medical worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

APYX opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on APYX

About Apyx Medical

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.