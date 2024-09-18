Rathbones Group PLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $412.69 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.46 and its 200-day moving average is $473.74.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

