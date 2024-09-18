Rathbones Group PLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.34 and its 200 day moving average is $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.