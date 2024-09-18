Rathbones Group PLC Has $510,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

