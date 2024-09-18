Rathbones Group PLC Has $549,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

