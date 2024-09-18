Rathbones Group PLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.