Rathbones Group PLC Invests $145,000 in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFGC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. New Found Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.11.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

