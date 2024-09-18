Rathbones Group PLC Invests $201,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.