Rathbones Group PLC Invests $31,000 in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRN

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Copper & Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.