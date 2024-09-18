Rathbones Group PLC Invests $483,000 in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.