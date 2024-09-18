Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 230.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

