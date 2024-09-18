Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.