Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $23,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,973,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

