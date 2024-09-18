Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 151 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

