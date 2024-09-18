Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 38,300 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 522,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

