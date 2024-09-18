Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 162.24%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

