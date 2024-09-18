Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.