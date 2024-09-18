Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.3% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

