Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,978 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.07% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 693,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QAI stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

