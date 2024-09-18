Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,300 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,045,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,969,673 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,412 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.