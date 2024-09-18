Rathbones Group PLC Sells 582 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

